I-35 turnaround bridge at 51st Street to close for 3 months

Interstate 35 on Monday, Nov. 9

AUSTIN - The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin work on the Interstate 35 turnaround bridge at 51st street Sunday night.

According to a release, the closure of the bridge is part of the $16.5 million Mobility35 improvement project. Once completed, the bridge will be repositioned to work with a new roundabout configuration.

TxDOT says work will begin at 8 p.m. Jan. 8. While the bridge is closed off, drivers heading southbound on the I-35 frontage road will have to use the intersection at 51st Street in order to head northbound.

The turnaround bridge is expected to be completed in early April 2017.

