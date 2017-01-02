KVUE
Close

I-35 turnaround bridge at 51st Street to close for 3 months

KVUE 5:18 PM. CST January 02, 2017

AUSTIN - The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin work on the Interstate 35 turnaround bridge at 51st street Sunday night.

According to a release, the closure of the bridge is part of the $16.5 million Mobility35 improvement project. Once completed, the bridge will be repositioned to work with a new roundabout configuration. 

TxDOT says work will begin at 8 p.m. Jan. 8. While the bridge is closed off, drivers heading southbound on the I-35 frontage road will have to use the intersection at 51st Street in order to head northbound. 

The turnaround bridge is expected to be completed in early April 2017.

(© 2017 KVUE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories