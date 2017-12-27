Sinkhole closes section of MLK Blvd. in East Austin

Police lights.

AUSTIN – A sinkhole has closed a section of East Martin Luther King Boulevard near Airport Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Austin police tweeted around 4 a.m. Dec. 27 that MLK was closed between Airport Blvd. and Harvey Street due to the sinkhole. Water is flowing over the roadway as of 5:45 a.m., and Austin Water said crews are en route to repair a 12-inch water main break.

Alternate routes are Chestnut Avenue to East 12th Street or Manor Road going eastbound, and Airport Boulevard to East 12th Street or Manor Road going westbound.

Police did not say when East MLK will reopen. TAP OR CLICK HERE for traffic conditions.

