THEN AND NOW: Austin's traffic issues linger 50+ years later

AUSTIN - Those who have lived in Austin know the issue of traffic far too well. Whatever way you drive home or to work, you likely have found yourself frustrated in bumper to bumper congestion. As KVUE dug into some old Austin traffic reports, we discovered today's issues surrounding highways and driving have some history.

The Texas Archive of the Moving Image is a nonprofit organization that works to preserve Texas' film heritage. Their website includes many types of videos from the past that hold historical significance.

This collection also includes an episode of Progress Report Austin called "Traffic Problems" that came out in 1963. This discusses many types of traffic problems the city of Austin was facing during that time period, as the narrator even foreshadowed what we are seeing today by saying, "Austin does have a very serious concern with traffic and one that will continue to grow in scope."

The traffic report from 1963 also discussed an increase in population and vehicles as a key source for congestion on roadways. Fast forward 54 years, Austin is seeing a boom in population yet again. With Austin growing at a rapid rate, the city continues to try and find some sort of a solution to our 2017 congestion issues.

"This is very frustrating for us," said Jeff Dailey, deputy executive director with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA). "We're here to deliver relief for the motoring public."

Last year, Dailey said this is a problem that must be fixed.

So the Capital of Texas has always been jam packed -- makes sense. However, do you ever feel like people today can't seem to drive correctly? Tom McFarland was a corporate court judge back in the 1960s and echoed this sentiment.

"The biggest problem is that the largest bulk of our people really don't understand the traffic law," McFarland said. "Now, obviously, you have some people who don't care about it."

There also seems to be similarities in wreck issues as someone who worked for the Austin Police Department back in the 1960s made clear.

"I would say one of our primary causes of collision in Austin is either following too close or failure to read the right of way at intersections."

KVUE covered several fatal accidents in 2016 that started because of tailgating, and in December, two pedestrians were killed after two cars raced through a yellow light and clipped a car trying to turn left through an intersection. The wreck caused two pedestrians walking on the sidewalk by the intersection to be hit and killed.

"If the light is yellow when you enter the intersection, the critical point is not what color the light was when you get in, the critical time is what color the light is when you get out," McFarland said.

One part of Austin that was not around more than 50 years ago and is supposed to be a part of the solution today -- State Highway Loop 1 or MoPac Expressway. The 1963 news report was already discussing the need for an increase in different ways to get around the city. Even though MoPac is here now, that narrative -- a need for more ways through and around the city -- is still a point of discussion.

This 1963 footage is courtesy of Gordon Wilkinson and provided by the Texas Archive of the Moving Image. GO HERE to see the full report. To see the full website, you can visit texasarchive.org.

(© 2017 KVUE)