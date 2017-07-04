Downtown streets to close for Austin Symphony fireworks show

(Photo: Austin Transportation Department)

This Fourth of July, thousands will gather downtown to enjoy the free fireworks show presented by H-E-B and the Austin Symphony Orchestra at Vic Mathias Shores, and with it will come some road closures.

If you’re planning to travel downtown -- or planning to avoid it all costs -- you might want to take note of the holiday's road closures:

- West Cesar Chavez Street from Lake Austin Boulevard to Walter Seaholm Drive will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. This includes Stephen F. Austin Drive.

- West Riverside Drive from Lee Barton Drive to South 1st Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

- South 1st Street from West Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road, Barton Springs Road from South 1st Street to South Congress Avenue, and West Riverside Drive from South 1st Street to South Congress Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. (possibly earlier at police discretion). This will also result in closures on West Cesar Chavez Street from Guadalupe to Lavaca Streets from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

- South 5th Street and Bouldin Avenue from Barton Springs Road to West Gibson Street, and Christopher Street from Bouldin Avenue to West Gibson Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. with local access only.

- San Antonio Street from West Cesar Chavez Street to 2nd Street will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. with local access only.

Alternative routes for traffic heading north or south include Lamar Boulevard; all streets are open from Congress Avenue to Red River Street. Heading east or west, all streets are open from 4th Street to 11th Street.

Parking and transportation options include the Convention Center garages, One Texas Center garage, Palmer Events Center garage and City Hall garage.

The H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks show begins at 8:30 p.m.

TAP HERE for more info on city street closures and parking.

