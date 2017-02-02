183 South Project to reduce lanes on MLK Boulevard

Layout of traffic shift on MLK Boulevard in East Austin, beginning Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: 183 South Project)

AUSTIN - Work on the 183 South Project will reduce East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (FM 969) to one lane in each direction for six months.

Beginning Feb. 3, MLK Boulevard will be down to one lane at the 183 interchange between Tannehill Lane and Regency Drive. Work will include restriping the road so westbound traffic can be moved over to one of the two eastbound lanes. Once a portion of the new MLK Boulevard Bridge is complete, the traffic will be shifted to the new section so the old bridge can be demolished and the rest of the new bridge can be built.

Drivers who travel through this interchange should prepare for delays while the work is carried out. The project’s website states work on the new bridge should be complete in late 2017.

The work is part of the multi-year 183 South Project, which will add three toll lanes in each direction between U.S. 290 and SH 71 in East Austin. The project is set to open in phases in 2019 and 2020. GO HERE to learn more about the project.

