I-35 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Kyle

KYLE, TEXAS - The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 reopened late Monday night after a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a moving truck.

Police said the crash happened near mile marker 211 around 6:40 p.m. June 12. Police said two men were in the moving truck when it slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler, and that the passenger in the moving truck died in the crash. The driver was taken to an Austin-area hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

Traffic was diverted off I-35 at the Yarrington Road exit for around four hours while crash team investigators were on site. I-35 reopened to traffic around four hours after the crash.

The name of the man killed in the crash has not been released as of 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

