EMS: Man killed after vehicle crashes into building

AUSTIN – One man has died after Austin-Travis County EMS said his vehicle crashed into a building along North Lamar Boulevard.

EMS and Austin police said they are on scene of the crash at North Lamar and Justin Lane, which is just south of Airport Boulevard. The southbound lanes of Lamar are closed at Airport as of 6:35 a.m. Monday.

EMS said a man believed to be in his 20s was ejected from his vehicle in the crash and died at the scene. The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

