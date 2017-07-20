EMS: Man killed in FM 973 crash between Manor, Taylor

(Photo: KVUE)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has died in a crash involving a motorcycle along FM 973 between Taylor and Manor.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. July 20, south FM 973’s intersection with FM 1660. EMS added STARFlight was called to the scene, but updated the call shortly before 8 a.m. saying a man believed to be in his 30s had died.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while authorities investigate the crash and clear the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification of his family.

