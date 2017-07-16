I-35 reopens after 8-vehicle crash

Vehicles drive along the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road on July 16, 2017 after an 8-vehicle crash on the lower deck of I-35. (Photo: Newton, Steven)

AUSTIN – All lanes of southbound Interstate 35 reopened early Sunday afternoon following a crash involving eight vehicles.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash was around 12:05 p.m. Sunday near Concordia Avenue. APD added the crash was on the lower deck of I-35 just south of the split.

Five of the 18 people involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals. Two of those five people had what EMS described as potentially serious injuries, and the other three are expected to be okay.

APD tweeted around 1:15 p.m. Sunday that the lower deck of I-35 had reopened.

Multi-vehicle crash on South 35, heavy traffic in the area. This is near St. David's and Manor Road exit. pic.twitter.com/o00MaKWKFP — Nicole Rosales (@NicoleRose_KVUE) July 16, 2017

© 2017 KVUE-TV