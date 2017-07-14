U.S. 183 closed at MLK due to bridge hazard

Traffic camera still looking southbound on U.S. 183 toward MLK Boulevard on July 14, 2017. (Photo: Austin Transportation Department)

AUSTIN – Police have closed both directions of U.S. 183 at MLK Boulevard in East Austin due to a hazard with the MLK overpass.

The 183 South Project said in a tweet there are “concerns about stability” of a railing on the old MLK Bridge over U.S. 183/Ed Bluestein.

Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage roads. APD said the main lanes will be closed for approximately two hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

