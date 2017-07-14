U.S. 183 closed at MLK due to bridge hazard

AUSTIN – Police have closed both directions of U.S. 183 at MLK Boulevard in East Austin due to a hazard with the MLK overpass.
The 183 South Project said in a tweet there are “concerns about stability” of a railing on the old MLK Bridge over U.S. 183/Ed Bluestein.
Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage roads. APD said the main lanes will be closed for approximately two hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs