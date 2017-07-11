Gravel truck spill closes lanes of SH 29 in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas – One eastbound lane and two westbound lanes of SH 29 are blocked at Seward Junction in Liberty Hill due to a gravel truck on its side.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the traffic alert around 8:50 a.m. July 11. Sheriff Robert Chody said motorists can expect delays while crews clean up the crash.
As of 9:20 a.m., authorities have not provided an estimate as to when the road will fully reopen.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
