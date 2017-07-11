Gravel truck spill closes lanes of SH 29 in Liberty Hill

Gravel truck on its side near SH 29 and Seward Junction in Liberty Hill, Texas on July 11, 2017. (Photo: Twitter: @SheriffChody)

LIBERTY HILL, Texas – One eastbound lane and two westbound lanes of SH 29 are blocked at Seward Junction in Liberty Hill due to a gravel truck on its side.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the traffic alert around 8:50 a.m. July 11. Sheriff Robert Chody said motorists can expect delays while crews clean up the crash.

As of 9:20 a.m., authorities have not provided an estimate as to when the road will fully reopen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

