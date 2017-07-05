Man critically injured in southwest Austin crash, EMS says

Crews respond to an injury crash near U.S. 290 eastbound and northbound MoPac on July 5, 2017. (Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN – A man was critically injured in a crash near U.S. 290 and MoPac on Wednesday morning.

Austin Travis County EMS said a vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor trailer near the eastbound U.S. 290 just west of the northbound MoPac ramp around 9:40 a.m. July 5. A man believed to be in his 30s was reported to be pinned-in after the crash, and EMS said he has been taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical injuries.

Multiple lanes of eastbound 290 are blocked while crews respond to and clear the scene. Motorists on eastbound 290 can take William Cannon to the MoPac service road or Brodie Lane as alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

