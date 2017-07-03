One dead in Williamson County crash

Police lights (Photo: KVUE)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas – One person was killed in a crash along SH 45 early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said on Twitter that deputies and Department of Public Safety Troopers had responded to the area of eastbound SH 45 and County Road 172 around 1 a.m. July 4 for the crash. Eastbound SH 45 reopened to traffic around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office added.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not been released, pending notification of their family.

