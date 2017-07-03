Two dead in crash along U.S. 281 near Round Mountain

Getty Images

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas – Two people have died in a Monday crash along U.S. 281 near the Blanco/Burnet County Line, Texas Department of Public Safety confirms.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that U.S. 281 has been closed near the Hofbrau RV Park due to a multi-vehicle crash during a pursuit, and that Burnet County units were not involved in the pursuit. The RV park is located approximately two miles north of Round Mountain and nine miles south of Marble Falls. DPS Dispatch said there were three vehicles involved in the crash, and that it happened around 11:30 a.m. July 3.

Burnet County Sheriff deputies are on scene, along with the Blanco County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety. The names of the people killed in the crash have not been released as of 12:50 p.m. Monday, pending notification of their families.

TxDOT Austin said U.S. 281 is closed between FM 962 in Round Mountain and Texas 71.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV