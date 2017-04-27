EMS: Man critically injured in southeast Austin crash

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A man was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle in southwest Austin on Thursday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

EMS said a man believed to be in his 40s was struck around 6:20 a.m. Thursday near East Stassney Lane and Chaparral Trail, which is just west of the intersection with South Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

The man was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.



