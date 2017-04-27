MoPac construction completion date still in the air

Traffic driving on the MoPac Expressway in Austin. (Photo: KVUE)

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority said this week that contractors are estimating more sections of the MoPac express lane should be open by the end of summer.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, CTRMA Spokesman Steve Pustelnyk told board member David Armbrust there is still not a hard end date to the long-overdue project. The work to add a toll lane between Cesar Chavez and Parmer Lane, along with sound barriers and pedestrian improvements, was originally slated to be complete by September 2015. By October 2016, the northern half of the northbound toll lane opened, which runs between Far West Boulevard and Parmer Lane.

On Wednesday, board members approved extending the engineering contract and work authorization on the project until Dec. 31. Director of Engineering Justin Word said most of the work will be done during the summer.

Pustelnyk told the Statesman that paving is imminent on the underpasses between Lake Austin Boulevard and Enfield Road, and that “a lot of things are going to change in the next month.”

TAP HERE to follow the progress on the MoPac project.

