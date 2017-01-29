One dead in South Austin crash, fire

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

One person has died following a crash and vehicle fire in South Austin on Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the crash on Twitter around 7:30 a.m. Sunday along the 11200 block of the southbound South Interstate 35 Service Road. The address correlates to between FM 1626 and Onion Creek Parkway. APD said the crash involved a car and a tree, and that the car was on fire after the crash.

EMS said a person in the car died at the scene. The southbound lanes of I-35 were closed for around three hours while authorities investigated the crash.

The name of the person killed has not been released, pending notification of their next of kin.

This is a developing story, please check back to KVUE.com for updates.

(© 2017 KVUE)