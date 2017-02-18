Tony Romo's next NFL team? Here are 8 logical options for Cowboys QB

Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tony Romo will have a new football home in 2017, it's only a matter of where and when. Whether he's released or traded by the Dallas Cowboys , it's clear Romo and his $24.7 million cap hit for next season are no longer a fit for the only NFL team he's known. But Romo would plug in nicely to a lot of other lineups around the league. Here are eight destinations that make sense on various levels:

Houston Texans :

This is a potentially perfect marriage and, according to an ESPN report, Romo’s top choice. He would join a team that's won the maligned AFC South the past two years despite a 9-7 record and woeful quarterback contributions each time. Houston's primary offensive weapons (RB Lamar Miller and WR DeAndre Hopkins ) were inhibited by Brock Osweiler 's struggles in 2016, which caused coach Bill O'Brien to yank out any hair he had left. But Romo, supported by a defense that ranked first without J.J. Watt , could change all that — though the Texans would need to fortify the pass protection in front of him. Houston's cap situation means Romo would probably have to accept less here than other places, but it does send him to a potential contender.

Denver Broncos :

They're only a year removed from winning a title with a defense that remains airtight and a severely limited veteran quarterback, which is what Peyton Manning was at the end of his run. If healthy, Romo's physical ability would surpass the 2015 version of Manning and instantly recharge an offense that ranked 27th in 2016 despite having two 1,000-yard receivers in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders . Trevor Siemian and/or Paxton Lynch could probably benefit from more time watching an established passer, too, knowing it likely wouldn't be long before one of them reclaims the reins here.

Kansas City Chiefs :

Are they broke? Or do they even need to be fixed? Coach Andy Reid and QB Alex Smith have led Kansas City to the postseason three times in four years, yet their only playoff win came against an underwhelming Houston squad in the 2015 wild-card round. Reid and GM John Dorsey have publicly endorsed Smith, who will be 33 in May and has two years left on his deal. But Smith has never passed for 4,000 yards or 30 TDs in a season, a pair of plateaus Romo has scaled four times apiece. Isn't it a move at least worth considering for a team that seems built to win now?

Chicago Bears:

Jerry Jones surely wouldn't want to see Romo remain in the NFC. But the Windy City could be the landing spot as it seems Jay Cutler has finally worn out his welcome. RB Jordan Howard and WR Cameron Meredith form a potent young tandem for an offense that could make a quantum leap with a capable quarterback and potential contributions from WRs Alshon Jeffery , who could still be re-signed, and Kevin White. And this defense is poised to take off if it picks up a few more points per week of support.

New York Jets :

Given current options Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg , who didn't play as a rookie, there's an obvious need here. And despite a 5-11 record in 2016, there's also talent. Romo could join far less-capable offenses than one that features Brandon Marshall , Eric Decker , Matt Forte and Bilal Powell . And despite a poor showing last year, the Jets defense could easily transform into a unit better than any that backed Romo in Dallas. The Jets also have a history of acquiring quarterbacks ( Boomer Esiason , Vinny Testaverde , Brett Favre ) in the twilight of their careers.

Buffalo Bills:

If they decide to move on from Tyrod Taylor , the Bills would find second-year man Cardale Jones atop their depth chart. But Buffalo would still own the league's No. 1 rushing attack (though Taylor was a big part of that), a talented receiver (Sammy Watkins), sturdy offensive line and a defense that has loads of talent ready to be harnessed by new coach Sean McDermott . However, financial considerations aside, it's worth wondering if Romo thinks his best shot at a ring would come playing for an AFC East pretender like the Bills (or Jets).

Minnesota Vikings :

Yes, they've already got two quarterbacks. But Teddy Bridgewater 's availability remains an open question, and Romo's skill set is clearly superior to that of Sam Bradford , who has an illustrious injury history himself. Romo, whose path crossed with current Vikings coach Mike Zimmer in Dallas early in his career, would certainly be an intriguing addition to a team that would love to be the first to "host" a Super Bowl next season. And acquiring Romo would allow Minnesota to deal Bradford, potentially recouping the first-round pick it surrendered to get him in September.

San Francisco 49ers :

It would be pretty spiffy to watch Romo and new coach Kyle Shanahan revitalize the Niners ... and perhaps rekindle a long-dormant rivalry with the Cowboys. But aside from Shanahan's gifts as an offensive architect and loads of cap space that could foreshadow both a quick turnaround and the most lucrative contract Romo might command, San Francisco doesn't currently have a lot else to offer a soon-to-be 37-year-old who may only have another two or three years left as an effective starter.

