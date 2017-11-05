Tired of the heat? We've got a forecast for you!

AUSTIN - Up and down, up and down... our weather continues on the roller-coaster ride with highs that have been nearly at 90 over the past week, while 40s are (eventually) in the forecast.

We've been in this holding pattern for the last week or so with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico making it's way past the coastal regions and into the Austin metro and Hill Country. With a steady and light South wind, temperatures have warmed up about 15 degrees higher than they should be this time of year. This- despite more clouds than sun the last few days.

And to make matters worse, the mold in the area has caused a lot of us to develop some breathing problems.

Thankfully, a taste of Fall is headed our way in the form of a powerful cold front that will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday. While precipitation will be light ahead of the front overnight, Wednesday will have us needing the umbrella with scattered showers.

But the real story is the CHILL. After highs nearly 90 early in the week, Wednesday's high temperatures will struggle to hit the 60-degree mark. Thursday morning will be cold, especially in the suburbs where the mercury could drop to near 40. Austin should see lows in the middle 40s Thursday morning.

While we will eventually warm up to near and at average temperatures by the weekend, this cool-spell should help to give us the break we need to actually feel like Fall out there. So soak in the heat the next few days, because the cool-down is on it's way!

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak

