Three killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Waco

Update: Waco Police have confirmed that three people have died Tuesday afternoon as a result of the multi-car accident on Interstate 35 underneath the South Valley Mills overpass.

Original story:

Firefighters responded to a deadly, fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-35 underneath the South Valley Mills overpass in Waco Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said there were at least two fatalities in the crash, which involved four 18-wheelers with trailers and two passenger vehicles. Swanton said a passenger vehicle under one of the semis was too mangled to accurately determine how many deceased victims were inside.

One of two confirmed deceased victims was one of the 18-wheeler drivers, while the second was in one of the passenger vehicles, Swanton said.

Fire officials said 13 units and 40 first responders were dispatched to the scene. One firefighter suffered an injury. Neither his condition nor the circumstances surrounding his injury were immediately released by first responders.

All lanes were shut down on the northbound side of the interstate, and one lane was closed on the southbound side, according to TxDOT. Waco Police said traffic was being diverted around the city -- with northbound traffic being rerouted at exit 339 and southbound traffic being diverted at the Bellmead city limits.

Witnesses told Channel 6 News Reporter Jasmin Caldwell they tried to pull victims from the wreckage.

The Waco Police Department said crash investigators were on scene Tuesday afternoon.





TxDOT said there was no estimate on when the interstate would be cleared.

The fire near Valley Mills Drive was the second 18-wheeler fire that happened in Central Texas Tuesday. The first involved a tire blow-out near mile marker 338 by the Collin Street Bakery in Bellmead.

Preliminary information from first responders suggested the back-up from the first crash may have led to the second collision.

