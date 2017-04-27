This travel company will plan your vacation but won't tell you where you're going

(Photo: Pack Up and Go logo)

Do you like surprises and traveling, but don't care for planning the trip? Well this is an option for you.

'Pack Up + Go' is a Pennsylvania-based company and they plan three-day weekend trips around the U.S. for you.

The company takes into consideration many factors when choosing your destination. You fill out a survey including things like where you've already visited, where you plan to go and any preferences about your trip. Big factors include budget and your departing area.

After submitting your information, it takes up to two weeks for the company to plan your trip, you receive your envelope with your itinerary and then you pack up and go!

