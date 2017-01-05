The cost of getting caught with marijuana

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas - According to the world drug report, marijuana or cannabis is the most widely cultivated, produced, trafficked and consumed drug in the world.

Significant activity reports show that cases involving marijuana possession are becoming more common in Brazos County. So what could you be facing if caught with cannabis?

"Anything that is a misdemeanor case the person faces county jail time at maximum, and anything in felony range they can possibly go to the state penitentiary," says local Attorney Steve Gustitis.

Sentencing can be anywhere from 180 days to 99 years, this of course depending on the amount possessed or distributed. It can also include possession of paraphernalia such as bongs, pipes, rolling papers or anything else that might be used to consume.

"If a potential employer is doing a background check on you and they found that you have been arrested, were on probation or convicted, I can't imagine it would be helpful to have a marijuana arrest on your record, says Gustitis.

Although Texas legislatures have filed bills aimed at decriminalizing marijuana, legalization has not yet happened here in the lone star state.

