Texas man's Lotería tattoo honors grandparents

MANSFIELD, TX - A Texas man's Lotería-inspired tattoo made quite an impact on Twitter.
Twitter user @DiegoSkates shared photos of his tattoo, featuring the "La Sirena" and "El Catrin" Lotería cards. The cards, he says, were his grandparent's favorites, and the tattoo was designed in honor of them.
The tattoo was inked at Urban's Tattoo & Piercing Studio in Arlington, TX.
The images on Twitter have been liked and shared thousands of times, and even inspired others to share their Lotería-themed tattoos.
