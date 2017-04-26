Texas legislators to hear school 'lunch shaming' bill

Girl holding food tray in school cafeteria (Photo: XiXinXing)

It's called "lunch shaming" and legislators in the Lone Star state are trying to put an end to it.

A bill going through the legislature Thursday requires all school districts to give students with unpaid lunch accounts a two-week grace period complete with hot meals.

But we wanted to know how your child's school district handles the issue now.

KVUE reached out to nine school districts in our area and none who responded say they take food away from a child who cannot pay in front of his or her peers, a practice known as "lunch shaming."

All of the districts said that once a student's balance reaches zero, they do have a grace period of differing lengths.

After that grace period, an alternative meal is offered.

Some districts, like Del Valle, continue to offer hot lunch.

Others offer a cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich or a salad, as they do in Austin.

In some districts, the age of the student determines how their case is handled.

In Pflugerville, once their account is empty secondary students can get $6 in lunch credit. Elementary students can get $5.

In San Marcos, letters are sent home to elementary parents after the grace period.

Secondary students are warned of their negative balance on the lunch line.

In addition to the steps taken at the state legislature, the federal government is also aiming to end the lunch shaming procedure.

A USDA policy that requires all districts to write down their policies and distribute them to parents goes into effect on July 1.

Here's how several Central Texas school districts currently deal with students with negative lunch account balances:

Hays CISD:

"We have a $10.00 grace period for students who have a negative balance where they get a full meal. Then, we provide an alternative meal, which includes a sandwich, unlimited salad and a choice of a hot vegetable from the serving line. The policy is not different depending on the age of the student."



San Marcos CISD:

"District students eligible for free, reduced price, and full price meals may charge up to two meals. After the two meals are charged, students will be provided with an alternative meal. Students are allowed up to three alternative meals. Alternative meals will consist of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and a choice of side items to be in compliance with USDA regulations. This gives students a five-day grace period to get any negative balances paid. After the five days, negative balance letters are sent home for Elementary students to inform parents of their child's negative account balance. All Middle School & High School students will be informed of their account balance by cafeteria cashier as they come through the serving line."



Austin ISD:

"If students exhaust their meal account, there is a grace period during which the student can charge meals to his/her account.

Elementary and Middle School students may charge up to 3 meals.

High School students may charge up to 2 meals.

Charges must be paid in full before a regular meal is offered. Once the charge limit is reached, if the account is not replenished, the student will receive a courtesy meal.

· Elementary School Courtesy Meal: Cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, milk and a side of vegetables

· Middle School & High School Courtesy Meal: Daily featured entree salad and milk

Additionally, we, as a district, have set up an account where the community can help with overdue balances to help cover the negative balance of student meal accounts. So far the community has raised more than $20,000."

Pflugerville ISD:

"The district follows TDA policy in allowing students to charge meals to a certain threshold before receiving an alternative meal. This allows students to receive full meal benefits and notify their parents so funds can be placed on their accounts before receiving an alternative meal. This does not affect students who receive free meals. We also offer "Universal Free Breakfast" to all students at several PfISD campuses, regardless of status. Our food service provider, Aramark, sends out negative and low balance letters weekly to teachers boxes in elementary schools. The prepayment system is another way of low balance notification and prevention.

The meals meet all nutritional guidelines, and are approved by both the TDA and USDA. The main entrée is replaced with a cheese sandwich. Children still have the option of all sides and milk (or water) regardless of account balance or medical need.

Secondary students are allowed to charge up to $6 before receiving the alternative meal, which includes all components of the regulare meal with the exception of the replaced entrée; elementary campuses allow charging up to $5, with same offerings afterward."

Eanes ISD:

"Although there are a number of students with negative balances, it has not been an issue. At the end of each year, all negative student accounts are resolved, either by payment or by the generous donations from the parents of graduating students.

By policy, a student can get two regular meals after the balance falls below $0.00. After that, students are provided alternative meals at no cost."

Del Valle ISD:

"The student is informed that they have a negative balance that needs to be paid. With a negative balance, a student can continue to receive up to six meals on credit. Negative balance lists are regularly provided to district staff (principals, parent community liaisons, child nutrition) who proactively communicate with parents to notify them of the negative balance and work with them to recover and replenish funds. After six meals with a negative balance, a complete, hot, alternative meal is provided to every student, which meets or exceeds the guidelines of the National School Lunch Program. "



Leander, Round Rock and Georgetown ISD's did not respond to KVUE's repeated request to outline their lunch policies.



© 2017 KVUE-TV