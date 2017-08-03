Texas Country Music Star surprises Round Rock teen

A Round Rock teen battling a rare form of cancer got a big surprise from one of his favorite music stars.

Texas Country Music star Kevin Fowler presented Clayton Dalton with a signed guitar Thursday night in Williamson county.

Dalton is battling Rhabdomyosarcoma, and dreams of one day becoming a law enforcement officer.

"He's just a really great kid and he's out there fighting the fight every day struggling with this thing," said Fowler. "I think Bobby wanted to do something special for him."

Fowler was referring to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody. Chody, who has a close relationship with Dalton, also presented him with a special gift Thursday night - an honorary Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputy badge.

