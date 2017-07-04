Texas City Jaycees reel in nearly 1,000-pound shark

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The Texas City Jaycees reeled in a massive 964-pound tiger shark to win a fishing competition over the weekend.
A Facebook post credits Sergio Roque with the catch on Sunday, reportedly landing 85 percent of the state record.
The Tackle Time Fishing Tournament runs from June 30 through July 9 and takes place at Texas City Dike Fishing.
A photo of the catch has been shared more than 1,200 times on Facebook.
