Texas City Jaycees reel in nearly 1,000-pound shark

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 6:27 PM. CDT July 04, 2017

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The Texas City Jaycees reeled in a massive 964-pound tiger shark to win a fishing competition over the weekend.

A Facebook post credits Sergio Roque with the catch on Sunday, reportedly landing 85 percent of the state record.

The Tackle Time Fishing Tournament runs from June 30 through July 9 and takes place at Texas City Dike Fishing.

A photo of the catch has been shared more than 1,200 times on Facebook.

