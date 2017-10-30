Texas Ag. Commissioner Miller shares 'joke' about suicide, deletes it

Sid Miller reportedly posted a joke about suicide on Facebook that many are calling insensitive. (PHOTO: Sid Miller/ Facebook) (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller reportedly took to Facebook to make a "joke of the day" involving suicide. He later deleted the post.

However, a screenshot of the original post was making the rounds on Twitter.

"My friend was so depressed last night thinking about the economy, wars, jobs, his savings, Social Security, retirement funds, etc., he decided to call the Suicide Lifeline. He got a call center in Pakistan, and when he told them he was suicidal, they got all excited and asked if he could drive a truck," the post read, according to the screenshot.

On Facebook, Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller's "joke of the day" is about suicide. #txlege pic.twitter.com/ddVYu8VpaE — Bobby Blanchard 🌈 (@bobbycblanchard) October 29, 2017

The San Antonio Current also reported that this is not the first time Miller has mentioned suicide in a "joke of the day" post.

In a post from June 2017, he wrote a joke about how it would be ok for someone to jump off a bridge if they did not remember the Alamo.

