Teen who drowned in Brazos River identified

RICHMOND, Texas -- Police found the body of a teen who went missing while swimming in the Brazos River on Monday.

The Richmond Police Department has since identified him as Aleksea Holman.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the 16-year-old was swimming in the river with a group of about 20 friends.

His friends told police that they saw him go underneath the water and not resurface.

Authorities searched an area near George Park. Rosenberg's police and fire department also assisted with the search.

The teenager was a resident of Richmond, police say.

© 2017 KHOU-TV