Teen girl safe, Amber Alert suspect in custody after chase near Houston

UPDATE-- An Amber Alert for a South Texas girl has ended after a chase and crash north of Houston.

Montgomery County deputies tell KHOU 11 News they received a tip that the pair was at a truck stop. Deputies located the suspect, who managed to evade them and sped northbound on Highway 59.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a trooper near Shepherd. There were no serious injuries reported.

The suspect is in custody, authorities say.

DONNA, Texas -- Police in South Texas are looking for a missing teen who is believed to be in danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Priscilla Martinez late Sunday night.

Police believe she's with 41-year-old Rodolfo Nuncio.

Police said he's driving a 2015 silver Dodge Ram with mud flaps that have a horse with wings on them. The license plate number is HFW-2831.

The truck was last seen in Donna between McAllen and Weslaco.

