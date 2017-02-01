Taking technology off the couch and on the playground

Getting kids away from technology and on to the playground can be a tough task, but what if parents could have the best of both worlds?

Turns out they can, right down the road in Round Rock in the now state-of-the-art Joanne Land.

There are 34 parks in Round Rock and every single one will get a new life thanks to the city's Repair and Replacement Program.

It will be difficult, though, to top the tall towers of this new set up in Old Settlers Park known as Joanne Land.

Parks and Recreation Department spokesman Roger Heaney says the parking lot is often packed.

"We're getting hundreds of people here a day, thousands on the weekend which we love. That's why we built it."

Round Rock resident Molly Hurst was quite surprised by all the new park has to offer.

"It's huge! It's perfect for the bigger kids and the littler kids. There's so much to do."

Joanne Land is one of the first playgrounds in the country to get this Extreme Generation Playscape. It has enclosed bridges, tunnels,a fancy rope swing, and this modified zip line called a gravity rail.

But the zip line isn't the only new and notable thing at Joanne Land. Developers found a way to incorporate a technology our kids are already familiar with into a fun day at the park. So basically, yes, there's an app for that.

Signs around the park promote the free Biba application.

The user begins by selecting what features are at your playground. The app then gives you a task

So KVUE's Tina Shively decided to give the app a whirl on a nearly 80 degree winter afternoon at a very packed playground.

We tried a few rounds and all the kids seemed impressed, except little Cora Hurst.

"Do you think you'd like to do it again?" asked Tina.

"No thanks," the 5-year-old said politely.

Cora's mom, Molly, said the family will be back, adding "Can't wait until it clears out a little bit and I'm gonna play with the kids."

(© 2017 KVUE)