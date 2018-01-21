Suspect dead in northwest side homicide, kidnapping

UPDATE: Police are searching for 37-year-old Richard Concepcion after he is believed to have abducted his 18-month-old son Aaron. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The Guadalupe County Sheriff's office says that the suspect in a homicide and kidnapping on the city's northwest side has died.

37-year-old Richard Concepcion is believed to have shot and killed the mother of his 18-month-old son during a child exchange in front of her home Sunday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department said he fled the scene with his son, Aaron Joseph Concepcion, in his vehicle, a white Toyota Tundra with "specialty Bronze Star" license plate GH58MH.

An Amber Alert was sent out as police searched for the vehicle and the boy.

Aaron was found safe in Guadalupe County around noon Sunday. His father was found "in grave condition" due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said SAPD Chief William McManus responded to the scene of the homicide investigation around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10400 block of Arbor Bluff.

Multiple neighbors told KENS 5 at the scene that they heard five gunshots Sunday morning.

Multiple neighbors say they heard five gunshots. Some have lived in the area more than a decade and say they never expected it in their quiet neighborhoods . @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/G8iyBVIlwG — Adi Guajardo (@KENS5Adi) January 21, 2018

Police also said the truck believed to be involved in the case has "two stickers on the back" of the vehicle. One is reportedly an Alaska sticker and the other shows the Texas "Don't Tread on Me" flag with a snake.

Police said the call originally came in requesting assistance for a child exchange, but then changed to reports of shots fired.

SAPD said the couple has a brief history of issues related to child exchanges over the last few months.

McManus said police believe the issues stem from when Concepcion moved out of the home where the murder happened. It's not clear what Concepcion's mental state is.

Police also confirmed that Concepcion has served in the military, and a photo posted to his Facebook page indicates he recently retired.

