Rare 'Super Blue Blood Moon' coming on January 31

A photo of a "blood" moon taken during a lunar eclipse on April 15, 2014. (Photo: Stephen Bartlett)

Sky watchers are in for a special treat at the end of January when a lunar trifecta fills the night skies: a pre-dawn "super blue blood moon."

The lunar event on January 31 is third in a string of recent "supermoons," when the moon is closer to the Earth in its orbit and appears about 14 percent brighter

It is also a "blue moon," which is the second full moon that happens in the same calendar month. The month's first moon happened on January 1.

It all coincides with a total lunar eclipse, which is called a "blood moon" when the moon is in the Earth's shadow and takes on a reddish tint.

This rare trilogy of lunar events hasn't happened in more than 150 years, according to earthsky.org. The last "Blue Blood Moon" was recorded back in March 31, 1866.

According to NASA, people living in North America, Alaska, or Hawaii, the eclipse will be visible before sunrise on Jan. 31. In Seattle, the peak viewing time will be 7:44 a.m. PST.

