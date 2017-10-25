TX House Speaker Straus announces he won't run for re-election

Joe Straus, Speaker of the Texas House (Photo: KENS)

Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus has announced that he will not run for re-election.

In a post to Facebook Wednesday morning, Straus said that his decision was based on his belief that "those who serve in public office should do so for a time, not for a lifetime."

Straus was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2005. He was named Speaker of the House less than four years later.

Straus will serve to the conclusion of his term in 2019. In his Facebook post, Straus hinted that he would remain an active voice for Texas in the future, saying he would "continue to work for a Republican Party that tries to bring Texans together instead of us pulling us apart."

Read the full statement below:

