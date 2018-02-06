SPRING BRANCH -- A homeless veteran now has a place to call home, thanks to a group of online strangers.

John, the Army veteran, didn't want to show his face on camera but shared what his situation was like before the group came into his life. He was disabled after a bad car wreck, living out of his truck and unable to get connected to the right services.

"All the agencies I went to - either federal or state or local - and all the forms I filled out, all that time not one of them contacted me after I filled out forms," John said. "The community did, sure. It was just luck to find the right person."

John said that "right person" was Weslea Miller. She's the executive director of Provisions Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides food for those in need.

"He basically called and said I need some affordable housing and Provisions is a food pantry," recalled Miller. "I talked to him, found out what his situation was, and told him I'd keep my ear to the ground and see what I could find out."

Miller said after talking to a friend, she decided to share John's story on a private Facebook group made up of Canyon Lake residents. She said after that, it was completely out of her hands.

Strangers donated money to get John temporary housing, his truck fixed and insured. Also, Startz Memorial VFW Post 8800 got him get connected to the proper veterans services.

"It's what we do. We share a common bond. We're veterans. We may come from different cultures, different backgrounds, but we share the same title. We're veterans," Startz Memorial VFW Post 8800 Commander Greg Brannan said.

A Canyon Lake resident also donated his RV to John. It's now his permanent home at Wagon Wheel RV Park in Spring Branch. In addition, another resident presented him with a laptop. Monday evening, when the gifts were presented to John, he said he was overwhelmed by the generosity.

"I hit a bump in the road and now it's smooth," John said. "Exceptionally smooth. No question about that."

"God puts people in your life for a reason and puts you where you are for a reason. You just have to open your eyes and be open to receiving that. I think it was just meant to be. And I was where I was and he made that call to me," said Miller.

It wasn't until Monday evening that John recognized Miller. He had worked for her father in the past.

"The lady said her name and all of a sudden, it clicked," John said. "Small world."

"That was just an unexpected detail that came up. I lost my dad in '97," Miller said. "It was a big, long full circle."

