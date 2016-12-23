State TV: Hijackers threaten to blow up Libyan plane diverted to Malta

(Photo: USA Today)

Two hijackers with hand grenades are threatening to blow up a Libyan passenger plane that was diverted from the north African country to Malta, state TV said.

The Airbus A320, belonging to Libyan state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways, touched down in the Mediterranean island nation at around 11:30 a.m. local time, Malta Today reported.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said there are 111 passengers aboard — 82 males, 28 females and one infant. The Times of Malta said it also has seven crew members.

Muscat tweeted earlier: “Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by.”

The plane left the southwestern Libyan city of Sabha for the capital, Tripoli, on a domestic flight that was supposed to take just over an hour but was diverted to Malta International Airport, Malta Today reported.

Soldiers surrounded the plane, whose engines were still running, but did not appear to have approached it, The Times of Malta said.

It said reports indicated that a hijacker, who said he was a supporter of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, claimed to have a hand grenade and said he was willing to release all the passengers but not the crew if his demands were met.

It wasn't immediately clear what the demands are.