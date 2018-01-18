KVUE
Spurs' Mills signs ball for special needs fan

January 18, 2018

NEW YORK CITY - The San Antonio Spurs are in New York to face off against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night, but Patty Mills made some time for his fans the night before, including a young fan with special needs.

The NBA shared a video of Mills with "his new friend Chris" on Twitter.

 

 

In the video, Mills talks with Chris before offering to sign a small basketball for Chris. 

 

 

The moment warmed the hearts of many on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's also not the first time Mills has gone out of his way to make a fan's day.

 

 

Good on ya, mate!

The San Antonio Spurs face the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

