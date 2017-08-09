KVUE
Giant chicken balloon with Trump-like hair seen near White House

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , KVUE 4:38 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

A giant, inflatable chicken that has Trump-esque hair was spotted near the White House on Wednesday.

Yes, seriously.

The chicken balloon was seen on the Ellipse, just south of the building and near the Washington Monument. Similar balloons have been used in protests during the Trump administration, including Tax Day marches that demanded the president release his tax returns.

