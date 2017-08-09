Giant chicken balloon with Trump-like hair seen near White House

A giant, inflatable chicken that has Trump-esque hair was spotted near the White House on Wednesday.
Yes, seriously.
.@whca @markknoller who is floating the Orange Haired Chicken by @WhiteHouse anyone know? pic.twitter.com/asxuZWm6Ry— Tammy Haddad (@haddadmedia) August 9, 2017
BREAKING: There's an inflatable chicken with Trump's hair behind the White House pic.twitter.com/CPzyHeAixA— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) August 9, 2017
There's an inflated chicken behind the White House, dressed as @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/dLVXRCs8j2— Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) August 9, 2017
The chicken balloon was seen on the Ellipse, just south of the building and near the Washington Monument. Similar balloons have been used in protests during the Trump administration, including Tax Day marches that demanded the president release his tax returns.
