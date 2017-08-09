Giant chicken balloon with Trump-like hair seen near White House

An inflatable chicken mimicking US President Donald Trump is set up on The Ellipse, a 52-acre (21-hectare) park located just south of the White House and north of the Washington Monument. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A giant, inflatable chicken that has Trump-esque hair was spotted near the White House on Wednesday.

Yes, seriously.

BREAKING: There's an inflatable chicken with Trump's hair behind the White House pic.twitter.com/CPzyHeAixA — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) August 9, 2017

There's an inflated chicken behind the White House, dressed as @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/dLVXRCs8j2 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) August 9, 2017

The chicken balloon was seen on the Ellipse, just south of the building and near the Washington Monument. Similar balloons have been used in protests during the Trump administration, including Tax Day marches that demanded the president release his tax returns.

