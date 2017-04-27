Austin is best U.S. city for millennials to live in around the globe: Report

Austin, Texas Skyline (Photo: Sean Pavone, Sean Pavone 2016)

AUSTIN - Surprise, surprise - Austin tops another list as the absolute best place in the United States for Millennials around the world looking to make their stamp, according to a new report by Forbes.

When it comes to jobs, startup opportunities, smart technology, cost of living and quality of life, there's no better place than the capital city.

Forbes compiled the list after reviewing data from the apartment searching website Nestpick, who not only ranked top U.S. cities for Millennials but also cities across the world.

However, while Austin might be the best city in the country, it still didn't crack the top 25 for millennial-friendly cities in the world.

In fact, no U.S. city did.

Austin did rank in the top 50 though - 41 to be exact, the top spot for any U.S. city in the world. It also ranked high for internet speed! Go figure.

Read the full report here.

