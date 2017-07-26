Smuggling victims being held as material witnesses in case against driver

James Matthew Bradley, the driver of the semi-trailer found to be carrying 39 smuggling victims, has been charged with one count of transporting illegal aliens. (Photo: KENS)

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 13 smuggling victims are being held as material witnesses in the case of U.S. v. James Matthew Bradley, the driver of the vehicle.

The 13 victims are being held in federal custody.

By definition, material witnesses could be charged with crimes in the future but that is on a case-by-case basis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas also said that they do not intend to list the names of the material witnesses at this time.

Bradley’s detention hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday but has since been postponed.

© 2017 KENS-TV