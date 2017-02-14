Harris Co. sheriff's deputy dies in patrol car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy passed away in his parked patrol car at a Crosby gas station overnight.

At this time officials believe the deputy suffered a medical emergency.

Shortly before midnight Monday a store clerk at a gas station along Highway 90 noticed the male deputy was sitting in his vehicle with the engine running and the doors locked. The cashier and a customer hit the windows on the patrol car to try and check on the deputy, but he did not respond.

An ambulance was called to the scene, and first responders broke a window to get the deputy out. They tried to render first aid, but the deputy died at the scene.

Family members were notified, and other sheriff’s deputies gathered to form a procession to take the deputy to the medical examiner.

The deputy is a 26 year veteran of the HCSO assigned to District III night shift, Patrol Bureau.

The deputy’s identity will not be released at this time.

