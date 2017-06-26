San Antonio Zoo celebrates the community with $7 admission

SAN ANTONIO - Being a local has its advantages as the San Antonio Zoo slashes admission prices for one day!

On Tuesday, June 27, admission to the San Antonio Zoo will be $7 from noon to 6 p.m. for locals. You must get the tickets at the zoo's front gate to get the deal.

“Last year San Antonio Zoo donated $150,000 worth of tickets and experiences to other non-profit organizations,” said Tim Morrow, CEO, and Executive Director. “This is another way we aim to be good community partners and open our gates to even more of our neighbors.”

The zoo, a 103-year-old staple of the community, hopes to widen its accessibility and show the heart it has for connecting it with nature and conservation. The San Antonio Zoo said it’s a "Thank You" to everyone in San Antonio and Bexar County for the continued support.

