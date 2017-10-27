Rundberg trick-or-treaters celebrate Halloween early

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Families in the Rundberg neighborhood came out to celebrate a growing tradition on Friday night.

A thousand people attended the READ Fall Fest last year and the Austin Police Department hopes this year's event will be even bigger.

Barrington Elementary School, Dobie Middle School, Harmony Science Academy and Idea Rundberg participated in the area program.

There was music, dancing, games and, of course, candy.

Families walked from spot to spot along the road trick-or-treat style, meeting friends and neighbors along the way.

"It's really letting the kids know in the area that the community as a whole supports them," Senior Police Officer Rafael Kianes said. "And that we're working together to make sure they can accomplish their dreams."

Dad T.Z. Raglin wants to expand the tradition throughout the year.

"We should have a summer and a spring festival because its good for the families and the community to come out and get to know each other," he said.

Austin police officers and members of the Austin Police Explorer program directed traffic and made sure everyone stayed safe at each of the mini-festivals along the route.

This was the festival's second year and they hope to continue the tradition for many Halloweens to come.

