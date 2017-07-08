Harden signs extension, giving him richest NBA deal ever

Apr 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) before playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. (Photo: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports, Thomas Shea)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Houston Rockets have signed star guard James Harden to a four-year, $228 million contract extension, the richest contract in NBA history.

The Rockets said Saturday the extension will run through 2022-23 season but will not kick in until 2019. That means it will not affect their salary cap this season, so the Rockets are free to continue their roster upgrade.

They added Chris Paul earlier this summer.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander says Harden's "incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best" make him "the perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship." Harden says "Houston is home for me."

He averaged 29.1 points and led the NBA with 11.2 assists last season.

ESPN first reported the terms of the deal.

Statement from Owner Leslie Alexander: pic.twitter.com/s4spd7bmHo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 8, 2017

James Harden: "Houston is home for me. Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning." — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 8, 2017

CONGRATS!!!! To hell with the ball, lemme hold some 💰 pic.twitter.com/i4M1iVzCID — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 8, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press