ORLANDO, FLA - Police say a man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer was wearing body armor, armed with two handguns and had 100 rounds of ammo when he was arrested at an abandoned house in Orlando Tuesday night.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was arrested after the home was surrounded by SWAT officers. Authorities say Loyd initially tried to escape out the back but then ran back inside the house and ultimately surrendered in the front yard.

Police say it wasn't a tip that led them to Loyd. Rather, they found him by tracing his cell phone. Initially police believe Loyd turned his phone off, but later was using it to send text messages.



Loyd had been the focus of a 9-day manhunt since Lt. Debra Clayton was killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot. Before the Jan. 9 shooting, authorities had been looking for Loyd to question him about the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

And as Orange County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Norman Lewis responded to the shooting of Clayton, he was killed in a crash.

Video from outside the home showed Loyd with a bloody face, telling reporters that police beat him up.

Tuesday, Orlando police announced the $125,000 reward for Loyd's capture won't likely be given to anyone because they tracked Loyd's cell phone to find him.

Loyd is due in court this morning.

Markeith Loyd was wearing body armor when he was apprehended. And had these guns in his possession.

