Firefighters battled a large fire near downtown Temple Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of North 5th Street. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 11:05 a.m.

Fire officials determined the fire started in a room on the second floor toward the rear of the home, and flames could be seen shooting out the second floor of a two-story house.

The woman who rents the home said she and her husband were able to escape safely.

Their dog was rescued by onlookers who entered the backyard and pulled a chain off the dog while flames were making their way out back. The Good Samaritans then took the dog to a veterinarian.

The estimated dollar loss to the house and its contents totaled at nearly $100,000, Temple Fire & Rescue said.

The fire was ruled unintentional, but the cause of the fire was undetermined. Four residents were present during the blaze, but a total of six people have been displaced due to the fire, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross is working to assist the family of six with their immediate needs.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 10 units and 23 people. The fire was under control by 12:05 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 2:24 p.m.

Fire officials said there were no injuries.

