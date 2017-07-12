Resident found unresponsive in van at state-operated living center in Brenham dies

(Photo: KBTX)

BRENHAM, Texas- A resident at a state-operated living center in Brenham is dead after being found unresponsive in a vehicle on its campus, authorities said.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, a female resident was found in the back of a van at the Brenham State Supported Living Center late Tuesday afternoon. She had been missing for "several" hours before they found her.

This is the parking lot where BSSLC patient Amy Parrish was found unresponsive in a van yesterday. She passed away last night. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/19tN1NiGSj — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) July 12, 2017

The Washington County Justice of the Peace identified the woman as Amy Parrish.

After administering CPR, Parrish was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Officials said her death may be heat related.

Law enforcement and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are investigating.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission released the following statement:

"Our residents are like family to us, and this is incredibly upsetting to everyone. It appears this was a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with everyone who was close to her."

