Reports: 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Karnes County

KARNES COUNTY, Texas - According to EarthquakeTrack.com, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Karnes City area early Sunday morning.
The earthquake reportedly happened around 4 a.m.
Other recent earthquake reports are happening in West Texas, North Texas and Oklahoma, with this one being the exception.
Earthquakes measuring 1.0-3.0 only have a slight level of intensity, according to the United States Geological Survey.
