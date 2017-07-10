Razor blades discovered at Huntsville City Parks

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- City of Huntsville Parks and Leisure staff has identified dangerous occurrence involving razor blades in some city parks.

A heating device is being used to melt portions of the plastic slides and razor blades are then inserted into the surface.

The City of Huntsville Parks and Leisure Department routinely inspects the playground equipment and discovered the razor blades on July 6.

City staff is in the process of installing cameras at the parks to help identify suspects.

City parks are for the safe enjoyment of all citizens. The city asks to please help identify anyone damaging playground equipment, especially those using an open flame or acting suspiciously. Injury to a child is a third-degree felony charge.

If you have information on these incidents, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at (936) 291-5480 or (936) 435-8001.

