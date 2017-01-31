President Trump appoints ICE director with S.A. ties

Thomas Homan (PHOTO: ICE) (Photo: ICE, Custom)

WASHINGTON - The White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump appointed Thomas Homan as acting director of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Homan previously worked for ICE in San Antonio where he served as the district director for investigations.

The White House said he has nearly 30 years of immigration enforcement experience. Most recently, he served as the executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations ERO.

He has led ICE’s efforts to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, according to the White House, as well as those who enter the United States illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.

