UT Lecturer breaks down what to expect from Trump during State of the Union

AUSTIN - Before the State of the Union address, KVUE visited with Jim Henson, head of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, to get some perspective about what to expect.

First, President Donald Trump's statement on immigration.

"That will be the most closely watched aspect of the speech [and] is the part of the speech that people are most curious about," said Henson.

He also told us to expect talk about the economy: specifically, for President Trump to take credit for the stock market highs and low unemployment.

"At this point in his presidency, it's pretty debatable how much credit he should get for that, probably not much," said Henson.

Henson said there was plenty of the President's message from the guest list as well.

For instance, Corey Adams, a skilled welder from Ohio, will be in attendance. In December, he and his wife became first-time homeowners and plan to invest their extra money from tax reform into their two daughters' education.

And In 2007, retired Cpl, Matthew Bradford, stepped on an IED in Iraq, blinding him. He also lost both of his legs. After multiple surgeries, Matthew reenlisted in the Marine Corps, becoming the first blind double amputee to do so.

"Guests that are meant to signal more racial inclusiveness than Donald Trump have been given credit for in his view," said Henson.

On Tuesday, the Texas Politics Project re-released a poll from October, showing President Trump's popularity among Texas Republicans. It showed a 78 percent approval rating compared to an 80 percent approval rating back in June.

Henson said those numbers show -- despite how controversial President Trump can be -- his popularity in the lone star state, and it makes it hard for some Texas Republicans to think about parting ways with the President.

"If you're a Republican in Texas, you're not at the point where -- however many questions you might have about Trump -- it makes any sense to publicly break with him, and that's one of the things that's tying congressional Republicans up in knots as well," said Henson.

